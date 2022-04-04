PE-Backed Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires USWired Inc

USWired plans to leverage Quatrro's scalability and expertise to serve its customer base nationally after the acquisition.

Quatrro Business Support Services has acquired California-based USWired Inc, a technology service provider with a presence in Silicon Valley and California. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal was made alongside Quatrro’s investment partners, VSS and Trivest Partners and will help Quatrro improve its position in the technology-as-a-service (TaaS) market, according to the company.

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Quatrro’s offerings include managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, business enablement and mobility services.

Following the acquisition, USWired plans to leverage Quatrro’s scalability and expertise to serve its customer base nationally, the company said. USWired founder and CEO Robin Hau and the USWired team will join Quatrro, the company said.

Quatrro Acquires USWired: Shared Goals and Direction

C.M. Sharma, chairman and CEO, Quatrro, commented:

“This acquisition is a vital part of our strategy to continue growing Quatrro’s TaaS services globally. I am confident this will be a pivotal point for our company in building our presence and delivery capabilities in technology services including cloud support, IT helpdesk, cybersecurity and professional services that our current, and future clients, will greatly benefit from.”

Dilowe Barker, executive vice president, technology services, Quatrro, added:

“This partnership complements and expands our existing channel-friendly strategy and approach to include onshore delivery capabilities and accelerated practice building leveraging USWired’s expertise in security and cloud services.”

Robin Hau, CEO, USWired, said: