PE-Backed Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires Robust Network Solutions

The acquisition of Robust will expand Quatrro’s ability to provide outsourced managed accounting, finance and IT services.

Quatrro Business Support Services, an MSP that offers finance-as-a-service (FaaS) and technology-as-a-service (TaaS) capabilities, has acquired Robust Network Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Quatrro, founded in 2006, is based in Marietta, Georgia. The company has 1,048 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quatrro’s areas of expertise include finance and accounting, mortgage solutions, processing services, technical solutions, knowledge services and interactive entertainment.

Robust, founded in 2003, is based in San Mateo, California with additional offices in New York City. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Robust’s areas of expertise include network design, network security, disaster recovery, technology projects, helpdesk, IT support, Microsoft, VMware, Cisco, Citrix, HP, IBM and Lenovo.

Quatrro’s Private Equity Backers

The deal was made alongside Quatrro’s investment partners, VSS and Trivest Partners and will expand Quatrro’s ability to provide outsourced managed accounting & finance and IT services, the company said.

Quatrro has been growing its business through acquisition for some time, having announced a number of deals last year, including:

Apparatus Solutions, a deal that allowed Quatrro to grow its support for the non-profit vertical. April 2022: USWired Inc, which helped the company to improve its position in the technology-as-a-service (TaaS) market.

Quatrro Acquires Robust: Growth Strategy

C M Sharma, chairman and CEO, Quatrro, commented:

“The addition of Robust’s team complements our fast-growing technology services segment with additional experienced leaders in Bashar and Salem. This is an essential part of our growth strategy to complement our rapid organic growth with additional capabilities through accretive acquisitions. We welcome the entire Robust team into our Quatrro family.”

Mario R. Masrieh, principal at Trivest Partners, said:

“Robust represents the fifth in a series of value-added acquisitions the Quatrro team has made since we at Trivest and VSS partnered with the team just a few years ago. We are proud to see the Quatrro team continuing to build a leading position in outsourced managed services through great talent and a customer-first approach.”

Bashar Asmar, CEO, Robust, added: