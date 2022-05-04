PE-Backed Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires Apparatus Solutions

The acquisition of Apparatus Solutions will allow Quatrro to increase its back-office services in the non-profit vertical.

Quatrro Business Support Services, an MSP that offers finance-as-a-service (FaaS) and technology-as-a-service (TaaS) capabilities, has acquired Apparatus Solutions to further support the non-profit vertical. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires Apparatus Solutions

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Quatrro’s offerings include managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, business enablement and mobility services. The company previously acquired California-based technology service provider USWired Inc in April 2022.

Quatrro is backed by private equity firms VSS and Trivest Partners. This latest acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to grow its accounting, financial reporting and compliance, strategic SCO, and human capital management solutions across the United States, according to Quatrro.

This deal will allow Quatrro to increase its back-offices services in the non-profit vertical, the company said.

Founded in 2009, Apparatus has at least 22 employees, according to its website. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Quatrro Acquires Apparatus: Leadership Insight

C M Sharma, chairman and CEO, Quatrro, commented:

“The addition of Apparatus continues our strategy of growing Quatrro’s services to non-profits nationwide. This is a very exciting time for our team in building and expanding our national presence and delivery capabilities. We are pleased to welcome Paul and his very tenured and experienced team to the Quatrro family. Paul has an impressive background and understanding of the non-profit community.”

Mario Masrieh, principal at Trivest Partners, said:

“Apparatus represents Quatrro’s third add-on acquisition in the non-profit arena and fourth add-on overall. Trivest and VSS continue to be impressed by the team’s ability to pursue exceptional organic and inorganic growth.”

Paul Trulik, founder and CEO, Apparatus, added: