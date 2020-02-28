Quarterly Financial Results: Dell, Pure Storage, VMware, Workday

Latest quarterly revenue and net income figures from Dell Technologies ($DELL), Pure Storage ($PSTG), VMware ($VMW) & Workday ($WDAY).

Here’s a quick roundup of quarterly financial results from Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, VMware and Workday. The results surfaced in the past 24 hours.

1. Dell Financial Results: For its fiscal Q4 2020, Dell said:

Revenue was $24 billion, up 1 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Net income of $416 million, far better than the $287 million net loss from the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Dell pointed to weakness in server sales.

2. Pure Storage Financial Results: For its Q4 of fiscal 2020, Pure Storage said:

Revenue was $492 million, up 17 percent from the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Net loss was $4.6 million, smaller than the $25.7 million net loss from the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The figures generally exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

3. VMware Financial Results: For its Q4 of 2020, VMware said:

Revenue was $3.07 billion, up 11 percent from Q4 of the previous fiscal year.

Net income was $321 million, compared to $496 million from Q4 of the previous fiscal year.

The earnings were a bit below Wall Street’s expectations.

4. Workday Financial Results: For its Q4 of fiscal 2020, Workday said:

Revenue was $976.3 million, up 23.8 percent from Q4 of the previous year.

Net loss of $127.9 million, larger than a net loss of $104.3 million from Q4 of the previous year.

The results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

The broader financial story remains the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact on businesses worldwide.