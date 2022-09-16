Quadbridge Acquires IT Consultancy Able One

Quadbridge Inc. has acquired end-to-end IT solutions provider Able One to further enable its North American expansion.

Quadbridge Inc. has acquired end-to-end IT solutions provider Able One. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Quadbridge Acquires Able One

Quadbridge, founded in 2007, is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 79 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quadbridge’s areas of expertise include value added reseller, data center management, virtualization, cloud services provider, managed service solutions provider, data protection, network security management and IT asset disposal.

Able One, founded in 1988, is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. The company has 46 employees listed on LinkedIn. Able One’s areas of expertise include IBM Power Server systems, server virtualization, networking, storage, application modernization, private and public cloud, business analytics, security, managed services, hosting, business continuity, artificial intelligence, storage, software-defined and API development and management.

Able One will operate as Able One, a Quadbridge company. The newly expanded company will have 130+ employees in four offices across North America, the companies said. The acquisition adds additional technology expertise and broadens the number of available solutions for customers, according to the firms.

Quadbridge Acquires Able One: Executive Perspectives

Nelson Pacheco, president of Quadbridge, commented on the news:

“The Able One team and portfolio are a perfect complement to our existing business, giving our growing company a deep-rooted presence in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and British Columbia. With our office in Arizona, we are now better able to meet all the IT needs of companies the length and breadth of Canada and the USA.“

Mark Ciprietti, president of Able One, added:

“We’re excited to begin this new chapter in our story, contributing our experience and know-how to the further development of Quadbridge, and gaining from the recognition they enjoy with a number of additional partners to benefit our existing and future customers.”

Quadbridge is no strager to acquisitions. In April 2021, Quadbridge acquired Vancouver-based DTM Systems Corp. to expand its reach in Canada and bolster solutions delivery and managed services capabilities.