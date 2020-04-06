Google Cloud Partner Acquired: Pythian Services Buys Agosto

Canadian cloud, data and analytics services company Pythian Services has acquired Agosto, a Google Cloud partner and cloud services and development firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This is M&A deal number 169 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. The pace of deals has slowed a bit since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, but overall deal volume remains reasonable steady. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Founded in 1997, Pythian is backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. Mill Point is “aggressively” investing in Pythian as a platform for data, analytics, and cloud solutions, according to the firm’s board director and executive partner, Keith Angell.

Agosto was founded in 2001. The acquisition will help Pythian solidify its footprint in North America and allow the firm to immediately expand its services portfolio to include Google Cloud, G Suite, Chrome, and Maps, according to the company.

Both companies are Google Cloud Premier Partners and together hold Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, IoT, Application Development and Work Transformation-Enterprise.

Pythian-Agosto Deal: Executives React

Keith Millar, Pythian President, commented:

“The acquisition of Agosto allows us to respond to the requests of our customers for more complete cloud solutions. Clients of both companies, and the broader market, will now have access to enhanced data and cloud transformation solutions bundled with Google Cloud services and collaboration tools through a one-stop solutions provider.”

Aric Bandy, President of Agosto, said:

“Pythian is a great company with a strong brand and a well-deserved reputation for excellence. We at Agosto are excited to bring even more significant value to the market, the sum of which is greater than our contributions as separate entities. We look forward to expanding our services portfolio and serving more customers as they move to Google Cloud.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.