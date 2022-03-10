PwC Invests In Industrial IoT (IIoT) Software Company Cybus GmbH

PwC Germany acquires minority stake in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software company Cybus GmbH of Germany. Also, PwC acquisitions worldwide continue.

PwC Germany has acquired a minority stake in Hamburg-based Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company Cybus GmbH, which specializes in smart factory automation software.

The PwC Germany investment was part of a Series A financing round. The overall funding round raised about 8 million euros (roughly US$8.8 million). PwC was the lead investor in the round, contributing roughly 4 million euros (U$4.4 million) to the round. Cybus GmbH’s company valuation was not disclosed.

Cybus GmbH’s software enables industrial manufacturers to “efficiently connect and automate their production.” The company’s flagship software, known as Cybus Connectware, leverages real-time data from the production environment to help customers drive “increased efficiency and quality of the production processes,” the company asserts.

PwC: IT Consulting and Cybersecurity Acquisitions

PwC Germany is part of the larger PwC global IT consulting and accounting network that spans 295,000 people and 156 countries worldwide.

PwC remains active on the M&A and investment fronts. Many of the deals involve IT consulting, enterprise application, cloud and cybersecurity expertise. Example PwC acquisitions include:

On the exit side, PwC sold its U.S. public sector business to Veritas Capital in 2018.

PwC Rivals Acquire IT Consulting, Cloud and Cybersecurity Companies

PwC’s rivals have also been busy on the M&A front. Indeed, companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG have made multiple IT consulting and cybersecurity acquisitions worldwide.

See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.