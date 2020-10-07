PwC Acquires Unit of SAP Enterprise Applications Partner Tyconz
Professional services and IT consulting giant PwC has acquired Tyconz’s Enterprise Business Applications Operations. Tyconz is an SAP Gold partner that delivers implementations, developments, training and support in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close soon, were not disclosed.
Rough 150 bilingual experts from Tyconz will join PwC’s Technology Consulting business.
This is M&A deal number 408 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here. Also, this is the second SAP partner acquisition we’ve covered today. The other involved Accenture acquiring Zag.
PwC SAP Digital Solutions Strategy
PwC says the acquisition will further expand its ability to deliver SAP digital solutions and complement its existing capabilities across digital enablement, data analytics, mobile solutions and user experience management.
In a prepared statement about the deal, Hani Ashkar, Middle East senior partner, PwC Middle East, said:
“The region is currently undergoing accelerated transformation, as we transition more towards a digital economy. Our investment in Tyconz Enterprise Business Applications Operations is another step towards our commitment to delivering value to our clients, from strategy through execution. As a client-centric firm, we’re making the shift to enable more impact, value and quality; all with a more digitally enabled experience.”
Added Tyconz Co-Founders Tarek Abdel Khalek and Jawad Fakih:
“We are thrilled that our Enterprise Business at Tyconz will be joining PwC in the Middle East. At Tyconz, our expertise in SAP products aligns well with PwC’s strategy to offer integrated solutions. Our people and products will compliment PwC Middle East’s existing digital capabilities to deliver more complete and competitive computing solutions to their customers. This acquisition will also enrich our current offerings whilst continuing to provide our support and commitment to our clients over the years through their digital transformation journey.”
Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 22 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 5600 people.
