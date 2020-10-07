PwC Acquires Unit of SAP Enterprise Applications Partner Tyconz

Professional services and IT consulting giant PwC has acquired Tyconz’s Enterprise Business Applications Operations. Tyconz is an SAP Gold partner that delivers implementations, developments, training and support in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close soon, were not disclosed.

Rough 150 bilingual experts from Tyconz will join PwC’s Technology Consulting business.

This is M&A deal number 408 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here. Also, this is the second SAP partner acquisition we’ve covered today. The other involved Accenture acquiring Zag.

PwC SAP Digital Solutions Strategy