PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Acquires AWS Cloud Partner EagleDream

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is acquiring EagleDream Technologies, a cloud consulting company and Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) member that offers cloud migration services, software development and data modernization capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is PwC’s second acquisition in recent weeks. The other deal involved buying Tyconz’s Enterprise Business Applications Operations for SAP applications expertise.

PwC Acquires EagleDream: Areas of AWS Cloud Expertise

EagleDream offers cloud and application modernization services that address such areas as

user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design;

cloud adoption;

application modernization;

development, security and operations;

data transformation; managed cloud services; and

digital differentiation.

Key EagleDream partners include cloud cost management platform provider CloudCheckr and cloud migration tool provider CloudChomp, among others.

Roughly 100 EagleDream employees will join PwC’s US Advisory business once the deal closes. Advisers on the deal include:

PwC Acquires AWS Cloud Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Mohamed Kande, PwC Vice Chair and US & Global Advisory Leader, said:

“Today, most business transformations are underpinned by cloud platforms — and this acquisition bolsters our ability to drive to maintain our leadership in that market. Combined with our existing capabilities and expertise, this allows us to create a deeper strength of excellence, improve our ability to deliver business outcomes and help our clients innovate, disrupt and transform their businesses.”

Added Bob Moore, CEO and co-founder of EagleDream Technologies:

“Combining EagleDream’s depth of cloud-native expertise with the core competencies PwC provides offers us the ability to help enterprise’s redefine what’s possible with technology. Together, our detailed engineering skills and end-to-end approach enables us to drive impact and value in the market at scale.”

Meanwhile, M&A activity involving AWS-focused MSPs and IT consulting firms remains strong. Recent buyers include Accenture, Cognizant and Improving Enterprises, just to name a few.

