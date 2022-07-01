PwC Acquires AWS, Microsoft Azure Cloud Consulting Firms

PwC has made a strategic investment in the Middle East’s Zero&One, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and has acquired Microsoft Azure consulting firm Applications Consulting Training Solutions, Inc. (ACTS). Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

PwC Makes a Pair of Cloud Consulting Acquisitions

PwC, founded in 1998, is based in London, England, UK. The company has 277,846 employees listed on LinkedIn. PwC’s areas of expertise include assurance, tax and advisory services.

Zero&One, founded in 2017, is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with an additional location in Beirut, Lebanon. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Zero&One’s areas of expertise include cloud, AWS, big data, blockchain, cloud migration, disaster recovery, backup, development, IaaS, SaaS, machine learning, artificial intelligence, high availability, fault-tolerance, government cloud, smart city and IoT.

ACTS has 152 employees and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. ACTS areas of expertise include cloud, Microsoft Azure, cloud engineering and technology solutions.

Zero&One is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner in the Middle East region. This strategic investment will enhance PwC’s technology offering and expand its growth and investment in the region, PwC said.

The acquisition of ACTS will extend the reach of PwC’s cloud experience in financial services and accelerate cross-industry modernization of Microsoft cloud services, the companies said.

PwC Acquisitions: Executive Perspectives

Ali Hosseini, chief digital officer and partner, PwC Middle East, commented on the Zero&One investment:

“The investment in Zero&One grows our cloud capability and existing proposition at a time where AWS has committed to opening a number of AWS data centers in the UAE. Investing in Zero&One, the first and only local AWS Premier Partner in the Middle East, gives us end-to-end cloud transformation capability, from strategy to execution. With bilingual capabilities and a presence in the UAE and Lebanon, we’re confident that this investment further enables PwC to serve clients better in the region and explore new opportunities around cloud migration, modernization and cloud-native services.”

Ali El Kontar, president, Zero&One commented:

“We are excited and humbled to have PwC on board with us, especially given the exceedingly popular and in demand attitudes around the services we offer, from cloud migrations to application modernization, DevOps, Analytics and much more, in addition to our mutual focus on being people-driven businesses. We are confident this investment will enable us to give even more to our customers, while taking this opportunity to expand in the region and scale to support digital adoption that is growing exponentially.”

Matt Hobbs, PwC U.S. Microsoft practice leader, commented on the ACTS acquisition:

“We believe in the power of the cloud to unlock innovation and value — and deliver sustained business outcomes. Industry-specific solutions are an important part of PwC’s cloud services strategy, which is why we are so excited to work with James Farhat and the entire ACTS team. Our approach to Azure is industry cloud-first to help our clients address their most pressing and important challenges that face financial services firms every day.”

James Farhat, ACTS founder and CEO, added:

“The cloud is continually evolving, meaning there is a ton of opportunity for further innovation and advancement. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at ACTS and am excited for the next chapter. Together, PwC and ACTS will aim to help companies innovate faster and accelerate their cloud journey, delivering strong results for clients and continuing to be an industry leader throughout the financial services space and beyond.”

PwC’s M&A Activity

