PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Acquires Digital Transformation Consultancy Pollen8

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has acquired Pollen8, a technology consultancy focused on sustainability and green initiatives. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pollen8, founded in 2016, has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key areas of expertise include digital transformation, idea execution, innovation ecosystem creation, change management, strategy consulting and product strategy, the seller said. The Pollen8 team will join PwC’s Commercial Technology team within the Tech Central business unit, which is based in the United Kingdom.

Describing the deal, Tom Lewis, partner and head of commercial technology at PwC, said:

“We’re delighted that Pollen8 is joining PwC. The combination of their innovation expertise and the platform will enhance and complement our existing capabilities and help us better meet our clients needs. This acquisition is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, where we look to invest in skills, new capabilities and technology to solve our clients’ problems.”

PwC has been both a buyer and a seller in the technology services market.