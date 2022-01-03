PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Acquires SAP Supply Chain Partner Olivehorse

PwC buys UK consultancy Olivehorse for SAP supply chain software expertise. PwC has also been acquiring MSSP security & AWS cloud companies.

PwC is acquiring Olivehorse, a supply chain management consultancy and SAP software partner based in the UK. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 832 that ChannelE2E covered in 2021.

COVID, Cybersecurity Drive Supply Chain Consulting Demand

Olivehorse, founded in 2012, is based in Coventry, UK. The SAP Gold partner provides end-to-end supply chain planning and management solutions to clients across the SAP, Anaplan and Kinaxis ecosystems, the seller said.

PwC’s acquisition of Olivehorse will strengthen its supply chain practice and add 60 members to its staff. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Demand for supply expertise has accelerated for two major reasons. First, companies need to navigate supply chain pressures and disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, businesses need to safeguard their supply chains from cyberattacks — which increasingly target multiple weak links in physical and virtual supply chains.

PwC Acquires Olivehorse: Executive Perspectives

Fred Akuffo, co-founder and managing director of Olivehorse said:

“This deal represents the next step in the growth of Olivehorse as we join PwC and provides us with the ability to make an even bigger market impact. For our people, we are gaining access to a global brand and established digital tools and alliances which will further the value we can bring to our clients going forward. We look forward to this.”

Alistair Kett, consulting supply chain and operations leader at PwC, said:

“I’m delighted that Olivehorse are joining PwC. By combining our capabilities, people, networks and credentials, we are reflecting, in very real terms, our ambition to invest and grow quickly in this market. The challenges facing the UK and Global economies in the field of supply, scarcity and disruption will all need innovative and technology enabled solutions and our new joint team is very well positioned to deliver these.”

PwC Acquisitions and Exits

PwC has been both a buyer and a seller in the technology services market. Example acquisitions include:

On the exit side, PwC sold its U.S. public sector business to Veritas Capital in 2018.