PwC Acquires MuleSoft Integration Partner Netrovert

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) US has acquired certain assets of Netrovert, a consultancy that focuses on enterprise integration, largely on the Salesforce MuleSoft platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PwC Acquires Netrovert

PwC, founded in 1998, is based in London, England, UK. The company has 277,846 employees listed on LinkedIn. PwC’s areas of expertise include assurance, tax and advisory services.

Netrovert, founded in 1996, is based in Hicksville, New York. The company has 181 employees listed on LinkedIn. Netrovert’s areas of expertise include MuleSoft, Tibco, SOA, integration, managed services, cloud integration, staff augmentation, Workato, EAI, ESB and API strategy.

This acquisition positions PwC as a leading player in cloud integration technology and further establishes the firm as a preeminent digital business partner and a leading MuleSoft system integrator, PwC said.

PwC Acquires Netrovert: Executive Insight

Cenk Ozdemir, PwC US cloud and digital leader, commented on the news:

“Today’s organizations are distributed ecosystems of employees, customers and suppliers—all with different processes and systems. Together with Netrovert, we’ll help clients enable a seamless flow of data and protect that data across their entire cloud ecosystem—helping our clients enable their digital business models, unlock value and build trust.”

Ravi Lam, Netrovert CEO, added:

“As leaders in integration and workflow automation services spanning on-premises and cloud-based apps, data, and devices, we look forward to augmenting PwC’s business transformation capabilities with our extensive technical expertise. We will create compelling value for our clients by extending our integration capabilities beyond technology to include strategy and delivery, as well as guidance on organization, culture, process, control, cybersecurity, and governance.”

PwC’s M&A Activity

PwC remains active in the M&A market, acquiring a range of technology service providers, IT consultants, MSPs and cybersecurity companies. ChannelE2E maintains a regularly updated list of PwC acquisitions and investments, and their areas of focus here.

Most recently, PwC acquired Venerate Solutions for Salesforce cloud consulting expertise in June 2022. In May 2022, the firm acquired ID-Consult/METUS and eilersconsulting for supply chain management. In April 2022, PwC acquired Pollen8, a technology consultancy focused on sustainability and green initiatives. In March 2022 the firm acquired a minority stake in Cybus GmbH, an industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) software company and in January 2022 acquired SAP supply chain software expert Olivehorse.