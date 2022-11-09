PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Acquires Data Analytics Consultancy Sagence

PwC and Sagence strive to accelerate large scale digital transformations by connecting their business systems, applications and data.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has acquired Sagence, a data management and analytics consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 948 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

PwC Acquires Data Analytics Consultancy Sagence

PwC, based in London, was founded in 1998 through the merger of Coopers & Lybrand. The company has 277,846 employees listed on LinkedIn. PwC’s areas of expertise include assurance, tax and advisory services, IT consulting, cybersecurity and managed security services.

Sagence, founded in 2009, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 50 employees listed on LinkedIn. Sagence’s areas of expertise include data management, data analytics, technology due diligence, data tool selection, enterprise data architecture, data quality remediation, data profiling and auditing, business process management, data governance, reference and master data management and semantic modeling.

This acquisition expands PwC’s expertise in data strategy and data cloud transformation capabilities and bolsters PwC’s existing data and analytics practice, the companies said.

Ketan Awalegaonkar, principal, analytic insights leader, PwC U.S., commented on the news:

“Our goal is to help our clients reinvent and outcompete in the market. With Sagence, we will help clients become insights-heavy enterprises, leveraging modern data estates and access to real-time data.”

Alan Matsumura, partner, Sagence, added:

“Delivering differentiated insights for clients has been critical to the success of the Sagence team. Together with the team of esteemed data and analytics professionals at PwC, we look forward to addressing clients’ account planning demands head-on, backed by analytical and data depth, and strong cloud capabilities.”

PwC’s M&A Activity

