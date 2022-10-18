MSP M&A: The Purple Guys Acquires Indiana Managed IT Services Provider Golden Tech

Managed IT services firm The Purple Guys has acquired IT managed services provider Golden Tech for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 903 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

FOCUS Investment Banking’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) Team, served as the catalyst for The Purple Guys’ acquisition of Golden Tech, and exclusive financial advisor to Golden Tech.

Similarly, the FOCUS MSP Team in May 2022 was the catalyst for The Purple Guys’ acquisition of Accelerate, an Indianapolis-based MSP. And in 2020 FOCUS served as the exclusive financial advisor to The Purple Guys in its Platform transaction with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures.

The Purple Guys Acquire Golden Tech

The Purple Guys, founded in 1994, is based in Shreveport, Louisiana. The company has 145 employees listed on LinkedIn. The Purple Guys’ areas of expertise include network computer support, managed services, IT support, security, backups, disaster recovery, cloud services, business continuity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, cybersecurity awareness, Cybersecurity training, network security, IT services, managed IT support, cybersecurity monitoring, antispam, antivirus, firewall and technology management.

Golden Tech, founded in 1995, is based in Valparaiso, Indiana. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Golden Tech’s areas of expertise include managed IT services, cloud computing, network security services, backup & disaster recovery solutions, IT consulting and roadmapping, special projects & OS upgrades, infrastructure upgrades, Datto, Fortinet, Duo, Microsoft, custom programming, monitoring & maintenance, updates, upgrades & patching, antivirus & security, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 and dark web scans.

The Purple Guys’ headcount rose to 220 employees – up from 200 – with this deal, CEO Kevin Cook told ChannelE2E.

Golden Tech specializes in SMBs and has over 300 customers across all industries. The acquisition will help the company deliver its services to the broader Indiana and Chicago-area regions, according to The Purple Guys.

The Purple Guys Acquires Golden Tech: Executive Insight

Kevin Cook, CEO, The Purple Guys, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce this highly strategic acquisition of Golden Tech, which is complementary to our existing offerings and supports our broader growth strategy. Shawn and Steve Massa built an outstanding company with an impressive track record of growth, a loyal client base and a tenured team with deep experience supporting the SMB community. We are very excited to partner with the Golden Tech team. We look forward to building on the company’s historical success and driving continued growth in the broader Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland markets.”

Shawn Massa, CEO and co-owner, Golden Tech, said:

“Partnering with The Purple Guys was the right choice for our clients and employees. At Golden Tech, we seek innovation and embrace teamwork, striving to be true value-added partners to our loyal clients. Our employees have been instrumental in our success, and when seeking a partner, we were highly focused on culture and fit. We are confident that partnering with The Purple Guys will create exciting opportunities for the broader Golden Tech team. Together we will have the ability to offer expanded capabilities and more technical resources to provide unparalleled service to our growing client base.”

About The Purple Guys

This latest acquisition is the sixth announced by The Purple Guys since 2020 and is part of its overall growth strategy.

The Purple Guys was founded through the merger of two IT firms, ECS and My IT, in January 2020; a deal that was backed by private equity firms Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures. FOCUS Investment Banking also advised on that deal.

Since then, the company has made a number of strategic acquisitions including: Accelerate, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based IT managed services provider; Kansas City, Kansas-based managed service provider The Purple Guys in February 2021 and Network Technologies in May of the same year. In January 2022, the company acquired Technology Pointe (Tech Pointe), an Austin, Texas-based IT managed services provider, for an undisclosed amount. The overall business then rebranded as The Purple Guys.

Cook says the company remains committed to its strategic growth plan.