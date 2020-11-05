Pure Storage Unveils Enhancements to Pure Partner Program

Pure Storage announced enhancements to its Pure Partner Program that will provide partners with increased incentives, marketing, support and training solutions, the company said in a statement. Partners will also benefit from a new partner portal and expanded access to the company’s access to the Pure Sizer Tool for the FlashArray//X70 and //X90 models, according to the statement.

The updates come as Pure Storage announced the hiring of VMware veteran Dominick Delfino as chief revenue officer (CRO) and global head of sales, as ChannelE2E reported.

Pure Storage Enhances Partner Program Offerings

Pure also announced availability of the new Pure WaveMakers program to reward Pure partners who are leaders in solution selling, training and sales, according to the statement. Pure WaveMakers is an invitation-only, global community that provides extra resources to help accelerate and expand sales for partners within a supportive technical community, according to the statement. The WaveMakers program will offer partners access to exclusive events and dedicated content and training, Pure said.

The WaveMakers program tiers include Members, Champions and Legends. As partners increase sales, complete additional training and advocacy initiatives, they will advance to the next level tier. The Pure WaveMakers program will be available to qualified partners on November 16, Pure said in the statement.

Pure WaveMakers will get advanced previews of upcoming announcements and have access to a new, online network of their peers and Pure’s technical resources, all which will be accessible to them via the Pure Partner Portal.

Pure Storage Debuts new Partner Portal

Pure also debuted a new partner portal that provides the latest sales and technical resources, training, personalized marketing campaigns, a digital asset library, social selling content and more, according to the statement.

The company also announced new, personalized training resources and expanded education and training opportunities that allow partners to follow a personalized learning path based on their specific role, according to the statement.

The training can be consumed in a self-serve fashion with on-demand courses, or as instructor-led training with hands-on demos, all delivered online. New training courses are also available on selling subscriptions and new use cases for file and object storage, according to Pure.

Pure is offering additional incentives to partners who are recruiting net new customers and for partners who are selling Pure as-a-Service, according to the statement. Pure as-a-Service allows partners to offer dynamic storage, flexible on-demand consumption and a seamless cloud experience to their customers, Pure said. Pure also rewards partners with VIP points, allowing them to redeem points for rewards based on their transactions, the company said.

Pure Expands Pure Sizer Tool for Flash Array//X

Pure also expanded the Pure Sizer Tool, the platform used for all FlashArray//X sizing activity that highlights recommended configurations and provides additional models to consider based on Pure1’s backend analytics, according to the statement. FlashArray//X is all-flash, software-driven, NVMe storage designed to support everything from entry-level to mainstream enterprise environments and next-gen cloud-native applications, according to Pure.

Partners now have access to the Pure Sizer Tool for the FlashArray//X70 and //X90 models, providing them with instant access to performance and capacity sizing information for the entire FlashArray//X portfolio. Partners can size configurations based on customer capacity and performance needs using input gathered from the customer’s environment and understand the capacity and environmental specifications for a FlashArray, according to the statement.

“We stay aligned with our partners and enhance our program based on their feedback. Our program remains unique since we have a 100% channel centric business model,” said Andy Martin, vice president of global partner sales, Pure Storage. “We aim to provide our partners with resources that make their lives easier and empower them so they can grow with Pure and exceed their goals and business expectations.”