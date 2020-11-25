Pure Storage Introduces New Service Catalog, Expanded Pricing Tiers

Pure Storage has a new service catalog with expanded as-a-Service offerings and updated pricing tiers, including new, lower-cost options.

Pure Storage has introduced a new service catalog with expanded Pure as-a-Service offerings and also announced updated pricing tiers, including new, lower-cost tiers, according to a statement released by the company.

These changes will improve accessibility by publishing transparent pricing for on-premises and hybrid cloud storage delivered as-a-service, and offering lower-cost service tiers and converged storage/compute solutions, according to the company. The updates will allow partners and customers to more easily choose and purchase the right storage service level for their workload, according to the statement.

Pure Storage Updates Pricing, Adds New Service Offerings

New service offerings and enhancements include improved pricing transparency per gigabyte and more performance and capacity options, allowing customers to more easily identify the service and tier of storage needed based on their workload, according to the company.

Customers can now choose from four service tiers within Pure’s Block Service; the Capacity tier provides lower commitment levels, allowing customers to access block storage capacity with a minimum of 200 TiB, decreasing the minimum entry point by one third, according to Pure. Other tiers retain their minimum commitment of 50 TiB.

The Performance tier accelerates hybrid and multi-cloud environments while the Premium tier supports specialized tier 1 workloads, such as containers and test/dev applications.

The Ultra tier is designed for in-memory databases, according to the statement.

Unified Fast File and Object Service options allow customers to choose Premium or Ultra Performance tiers to support traditional file and cloud object workloads, as well as AI and machine learning, high performance computing and software development needs, according to the statement.

Pure Storage Full Stack-as-a-Service

Pure also will offer Full Stack as-a-Service, through which customers can make flexible, consumption-based payments for storage, compute and networking through select Pure and Cisco partners, according to the statement.

“Pure as-a-Service has achieved market maturity, having been available for more than two years as the first Storage as-a-Service offering from a major vendor,” said Rob Walters, general manager, Pure as-a-Service, Pure Storage. “With the new service catalog and expanded offerings, we are once again leading the market in delivering the flexibility and transparency that customers are looking for in subscription services to accelerate their initiatives.”