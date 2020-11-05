Pure Storage Hires VMware Veteran Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer

Pure Storage has hired VMware veteran Dominick Delfino as chief revenue officer (CRO) and global head of sales. Plus, Pure Storage Chief Operating Officer Paul Mountford has decided to step down at the end of the company’s fiscal year.

The executive announcements surface as Pure Storage continues its shift toward a subscription-based revenue model. Moreover, the company is diversifying its product line through acquisitions. Recent deals include acquiring enterprise Kubernetes data services platform company Portworx for approximately $370 million in cash.

Pure Storage is also preparing to announces Q3 financial results. In a preliminary statement today, Pure Storage said it expects total revenue for the third quarter to be approximately $410 million. Actual financial results for Q3 FY21 will be disclosed on Tuesday, November 24, the company added.

Pure Storage Hires Delfino: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about hiring Delfino, Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo said:

“Dominick joins Pure at a pivotal moment in our growth as we expand our industry-leading data services for both traditional and cloud-native applications and containers, delivered with our Evergreen model and Pure as-a-Service subscription services. He brings a deep understanding and appreciation for where our customers are going, and we are confident in his ability to grow and lead the industry’s best sales operation. I am also pleased with our preliminary Q3 financial results and look forward to sharing more details later this month.”

Added Delfino:

“Pure has an enviable reputation in the market of being customer obsessed and I could not be more elated to join the team. Pure provides an unrivaled experience and helps customers make their ambitions a reality. I see tremendous opportunity to advance and expand the business.”

Delfino previously was senior VP and general manager for all VMware sales in the Americas.