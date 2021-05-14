Pure Storage Unveils New Channel Benefits, Rewards for Partners

Pure Storage unveiled new incentives and rewards for channel partners to help drive growth for its Pure-as-a-service offerings.

Pure Storage unveiled new incentives and rewards for channel partners to help drive growth for its Pure-as-a-service offerings, according to a statement from the company.

The incentives and rewards were announced at the company’s Pure//Accelerate Digital online conference this week, where Pure also revealed it would transition Portworx, the Kubernetes data services platform company it acquired in late 2020, to a 100% channel model. The move allows Pure Storage partners to extend their services offerings to include Kubernetes-based applications, according to the statement.

Pure as-a-Service Partner Rebate

New and existing Pure Storage Elite partners are now eligible for a new partner rebate, according to the statement. Through October 31, 2021, partners earn 5% of the total contract value on closed eligible Pure as-a-Service wins up to U.S. $100,000 per deal, according to the statement. Pure says partner momentum in selling Pure as-a-Service is strong, with more than double the number of partners transacting this year versus last year.

New Pure1 Partner Portal for Managing Customer Subscriptions

Pure also has extended its Pure1 partner portal to allow partners to manage subscriptions on behalf of their customers, empowering Pure’s partner ecosystem to bring a fully operational service with full transparency to joint customers, according to the statement. Customers using Pure1’s self-service portal are also able to buy new services or expand their as-a-service footprint via their channel partner whenever they need to.

“Two of Pure’s greatest strengths are our industry-leading subscription services and our partner-led approach – both are foundational to our business and the way we serve our customers. We are thrilled to see our partners’ continued momentum with Pure as-a-Service and are excited to deliver new opportunities for partners to make an impact through our unique and differentiated subscription offerings, said Andy Martin, vice president, global partner sales, Pure Storage.

Pure Storage Channel Growth

Over the last seven months, Pure Storage has announced a number of new offerings, incentives, programs and rewards for partners to drive sales of its subscription services. In November 2020, Pure Storage announced enhancements to its Pure Partner Program, updated its partner portal and expanded access to the Pure Sizer Tool for the FlashArray//X70 and //X90 models.

Also in November 2020, Pure Storage hired VMware veteran Dominick Delfino as chief revenue officer (CRO) and global head of sales, as ChannelE2E reported.