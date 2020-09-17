Pure Storage Acquires Kubernetes Platform Portworx

Pure Storage acquires Portworx to expand growth in the market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers.

Pure Storage is acquiring enterprise Kubernetes data services platform company Portworx for approximately $370 million in cash.

This is M&A deal 373 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Portworx is a Kubernetes Data Services platform used by many Global 2000 companies, including Comcast, GE Digital, Kroger, Lufthansa and T-Mobile, according to a statement released by Pure Storage. The deal represents Pure’s largest acquisition to date, and highlights Pure Storage’s expansion into the market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers, according to the statement.

The Portworx acquisition will add container data services to Pure’s existing portfolio, including its data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software, that can be deployed in-cloud, on bare metal, or on enterprise arrays, all natively orchestrated in Kubernetes, according to Pure Storage.

Even as 451 Research shows 95% of new applications are developed in containers, traditional and cloud-based storage solutions have trouble keeping up with the data resiliency, mobility, security, backup and recovery demands these apps require. Pure Storage says its Portworx acquisition will help to address these needs by providing customers with persistent storage, high availability, data protection, data security and cloud mobility for containers deployed in hybrid cloud architectures, according to the statement.

Pure Storage Acquires Portworx: Executive Commentary

“As forward-thinking enterprises adopt cloud-native strategies to advance their business, we are thrilled to have the Portworx team and their groundbreaking technology joining us at Pure to expand our success in delivering multi-cloud data services for Kubernetes,” said Charles Giancarlo, chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our Modern Data Experience to cover traditional and cloud native applications alike.”

“I’m tremendously proud of what we’ve built at Portworx: an unparalleled data services platform for customers running mission-critical applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The traction and growth we see in our business daily shows that containers and Kubernetes are fundamental to the next-generation application architecture and thus competitiveness,” said Murli Thirumale, CEO, Portworx. “We are excited for the accelerated growth and customer impact we will be able to achieve as a part of Pure.”