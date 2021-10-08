PSA Software Startup Raises Funding; Targets IT Service Providers and SMBs

PSOhub, a startup that develops professional services automation (PSA) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised Series A funding. The company is targeting small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers. Financial details for the PSOhub funding were not disclosed.

Key PSOhub investors include Unit4 founder Chris Ouwinga. Unit4 grew into one of Europe’s largest ERP software providers.

PSOhub, headquartered in Bussum, The Netherlands, is designed for to help automate project management, time tracking and invoicing. The cloud-based software, which launched in June 2020, now serves customers across more than 70 countries. The Dutch company did not disclose how many customers or user seats it now serves. The firm has nine employees listed on LinkedIn.

PSA Software for IT Service Providers and MSPs

Within the IT services market, PSOhub will face entrenched PSA software competition from ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask and Kaseya BMS, among other market options. Also, upstarts such as Atera, SuperOps.ai and Syncro MSP offer PSA capabilities to MSPs.

PSOhub integrates with customer relationship management (CRM) software such as HubSpot, Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and accounting software such as Exact Online, Intuit QuickBooks, and Xero.

PSOhub monthly subscriptions cost $12.50 to $20.50 per user.