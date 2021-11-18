PSA Software Merger: Mavenlink, Kimble Set to Battle FinancialForce

Professional services automation (PSA) software rivals Mavenlink and Kimble Applications are merging, under a deal backed by private equity firm Accel-KKR. Mavenlink investors Carrick Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs will retain stakes in the combined PSA software businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined Mavenlink-Kimble business is expected to take aim at FinancialForce, another PSA software provider that runs on the Salesforce.com cloud platform. Various professional services firms — including IT consulting companies — leverage the PSA software tools. Some MSPs have also adopted the Mavenlink, Kimble and FinancialForce tools, though the software oferings generally don’t have major followings in the MSP-SMB sector.

Kimble and Mavenlink Merger: PSA Software Business Details

The combined Mavenlink-Kimble company expects to serve more than 2,000 professional services customers worldwide. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2021. The combined company’s name and expected leadership team were not announced. Among the key data points to note:

By the way, PSA rival FinancialForce has 836 employees listed on LinkedIn. The overall FinancialForce platform is positioned for both PSA and ERP (enterprise resource planning).

PSA Software Market Growth, Niches: The PSA software market will reach about $14.39 billion by 2022, up from $6.26 billion in 2014, according to Grand View Research.

Within the MSP and IT services provider markets, ConnectWise Manage and Datto’s Autotask are widely considered the North American market share leaders, with platforms like Kaseya BMS, Atera, SuperOps.ai, Syncro, Tigerpaw Software and dozens more carving out their own niches. Ingram Micro acquired Harmony PSA in 2020. Also of note: Sherweb launched an ITSM ticketing system for MSPs in 2021, as did NinjaOne.

In the midmarket and enterprise, meanwhile, companies such as Oracle NetSuite and WorkDay also offer PSA software platforms. And ServiceNow’s ITSM ticketing system, in some ways, counters MSP-centric PSA software.

Mavenlink and Kimble Merge: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the M&A deal, Sean Hoban, CEO and co-founder of Kimble, said:

“For over three years, Accel-KKR has been Kimble’s partner as we’ve worked to expand our product line and extend our global sales and service capabilities. We are excited to take this next major step with Accel-KKR and Mavenlink as we create a company that will deliver innovative cloud-based technology, expertise, and value to professional services organizations globally.”

Added Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder of Mavenlink:

“Sean Hoban and I, together with our co-founders and entire teams, share a common vision that purpose-built technology can transform the operational and financial performance of professional services firms. Combining our capabilities and resources into a single organization will accelerate our progress towards this vision and drive value for our existing and future clients.”

