Provisions Group Acquires Salesforce Integrator Insight Powered

IT consulting firm Provisions Group has acquired Insight Powered to expand both companies' Salesforce solutions to more customers.

Provisions Group Acquires Insight Powered

Provisions Group, founded in 2003, is based in Franklin, Tennessee. Provisions Group has more than 200 team members across the country. Provisions Group’s areas of expertise include designing and implementing cloud-first solutions with core capabilities within IT advisory and strategy, web and mobile application development, data and analytics, cloud and hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity and IT risk, DevOps and advanced workloads, Salesforce, BizApps, healthcare IT, as well as IT staffing and recruiting services.

Insight Powered, founded in 2018, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Insight Powered has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. The company specializes in Salesforce implementations, optimizations and support. They transform business processes and needs into technical solutions with Salesforce and cloud-based data reporting and analytics for clients, according to the company.

According to the companies, Insight Powered will become a standalone division of Provisions Group and will continue to focus on Salesforce implementation services, health assessments and quick-start programs for Salesforce solutions.

Provisions and Insight Powered: Executive Perspectives

Chris Camp, founder of Insight Powered, commented on the news:

“Joining forces with Provisions Group will continue to strengthen and expand the combined companies’ consulting services in North America as we scale to support the Salesforce ecosystem.”

Mark Freeman, CEO of Provisions Group, added: