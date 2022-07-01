Provdotnet Acquires US Cloud Assets Of Cloud Sigma, Launches HPE Partner Alpha 3 Cloud

Data center, internet and IP connectivity and colocation services company Provdotnet, has acquired the U.S.-based cloud operations and infrastructure assets of CloudSigma for an undisclosed amount. The company used the acquisition to launch Alpha 3 Cloud Services, which will serve as an HPE partner.

This is technology M&A deal number 591 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Provdotnet, founded in 2009, is based in Providence, Rhode Island. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Provdotnet’s areas of expertise include Specialized Data Centers, Colocation, Disaster Recovery, Hybrid Cloud Data Centers, IoT, and more.

CloudSigma, founded in 2009, is based in Zug, Switzerland. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. CloudSigma’s areas of expertise include infrastructure-as-a-service, cloud hosting, cloud servers, cloud computing, IaaS, public cloud, disaster recovery-as-a-service, network-as-a-service, hybrid cloud, CaaS, PaaS, Platform-as-a-Service, and Containers.

Alpha 3 Cloud’s HPE Integration

Following the deal, Alpha 3 Cloud will join the HPE Partner Ready Service Provider (PRSP) program as a confidential computing infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud provider, the company said. The company’s as-a-service offerings are designed to complement on-premises HPE hardware, according to the company.

Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, vice president, service providers and Cloud28+, HPE, commented:

“With the intense focus on data privacy and security, how an organization addresses the many challenges of security, high performance and compliance – on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge – has become critical to their success. Alpha 3 Cloud® is an asset to the HPE PRSP program bringing comprehensive Confidential Computing solutions and industry leading Secure Enclave Cloud Services to the ecosystem of offerings for customers.”

Ron Sacks, CEO, Alpha 3 Cloud, said: