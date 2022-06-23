Prosource Acquires Office Equipment Provider VanDyke, Inc

Business technology solutions provider Prosource has acquired office equipment provider VanDyke, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Prosource Acquires VanDyke, Inc.

Prosource, founded in 1985, is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has 183 employees listed on LinkedIn. Prosource’s areas of expertise include copiers and printers, managed print services, Konica Minolta, production print, Lexmark, cloud services, network security, disaster recovery, scanning and imaging, document capture, cybersecurity, managed IT services, hosted VoIP and PBX, business phone systems, managed content services, business IT, managed cybersecurity, document management and business continuity.

VanDyke, Inc., founded in 1984, is based in Ashland, Kentucky. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. VanDyke’s areas of expertise include copiers, fax, printers and document management.

The acquisition of VanDyke, Inc. further bolsters Prosource’s footprint in the midwest United States and will help grow Prosource’s imaging and managed print services business, the companies said. All VanDyke employees will join Prosource, the companies said.

Brad Cates, Prosource president and CEO, commented on the news:

“This is a strategic acquisition as we continue to invest in our company, our strategy, and our future. In times of growth, we remain laser-focused on providing an unmatched customer experience. VanDyke, Inc. brings a depth of experience in hardware and software solutions and a proven commitment to quality products, service, and support that aligns with our own customer-obsessed culture.”

Prosource’s M&A Activity

This acquisition is the second of the year for Prosource. In January 2022, Prosource acquired PBSI Technology Solutions to add additional technical talent, structured cabling, telecommunications services and consulting, security and surveillance equipment and audio/video solutions to Prosource’s managed IT business technology portfolio.

Office Equipment M&A

Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers and managed print services (MPS) partners remain busy buying one another. Most recently, Fisher’s Technology acquired Terrell’s Office Solutions, Flex Technology Group (FTG) acquired Standard Office Systems of Atlanta and EDGE Business Systems acquired North Georgia Business Machines.

In April 2022, Imagetec acquired a managed print division from ITsavvy. In October 2021, ImageOne acquired Quantum Technologies, a Xerox and HP Inc. partner. The deal united two well-known managed print services (MPS) provider companies. And in September 2021, Marco Technologies acquired Wisconsin Imaging Solutions, a copier and printer company in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

