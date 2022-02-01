Prosource Acquires PBSI Technology Solutions

The acquisition of PBSI will increase headcount and help Prosource expand its managed technology services business.

Prosource has acquired Cincinnati, Ohio-based technology services provider PBSI Technology Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 140 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Prosource Acquires PBSI

Prosource offers managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise content management and digital transformation solutions as well as office and production equipment and managed print services, the company said in a statement. Prosource has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and serves clients throughout the midwest U.S.

PBSI Technology Solutions was founded in 1983 and serves clients in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana in the United States. The company specializes in voice, data and security solutions, according to a statement from Prosource. The acquisition will help Prosource expand its managed technology services business, Prosource said.

After the acquisition, PBSI Technology Solutions employees will integrate into Prosource Technologies, and PBSI’s capabilities in structured cabling, telecommunications services and consulting, security and surveillance equipment and audio/video solutions will become part of Prosource’s managed IT business technology portfolio.

Prosource Acquires PBSI: Executive Insight

Brad Cates, Prosource president and CEO, commented on the news:

“The acquisition of PBSI Technology Solutions is a significant strategic investment in Prosource’s future. PBSI brings a customer-focused culture that closely aligns with our own and a caliber of IT experience and expertise that will deepen our talent and technology portfolio. Together, we strengthen our ability to make an impact every day for our customers through powerful, secure solutions and an unmatched customer experience.”