The acquisition of SLR Dynamics will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical and expand its UK footprint.

Global MSP Prodapt has acquired SLR Dynamics, a UK-based digital engineering and automation services company, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2009, SLR Dynamics is focused on the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector and counts certain leading European and African telcos among its customers. SLR Dynamics has successfully executed multiple complex programs across UC, SDN/NFV, cloud, security, IoT and mobile money, according to Prodapt.

The acquisition will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical, according to the company. More than 100 employees will stay on board at SLR Dynamics, with Prodapt planning to grow its UK team by adding 400-500 employees and investing GBP 50 million.

Prodapt Acquires SLR Dynamics: Investing in the UK

Vedant Jhaver, chairman and CEO, Prodapt, commented:

“I am excited to welcome Salim and the SLR Dynamics team to the Prodapt family. The capabilities of SLR Dynamics in Cloud, Security, IoT and Product design will play an important role as Prodapt continues to become the preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of hyper-connectivity.”

UK Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said:

“Prodapt’s decision to pick the UK as its investment destination of choice is a vote of confidence in the UK economy, and demonstrates the strength of UK and India’s bilateral relationship. We look forward to working together closely to bring high value jobs and economic growth to every corner of the UK as we build back stronger from the pandemic.”

Salim Raza, CEO, SLR Dynamics, said:

“SLR Dynamics has always focused on building teams with deep domain knowledge and delivering high-quality services to our customers. Joining Prodapt will enable us to offer much deeper capabilities, take on larger engagements, and deliver significantly enhanced value to our global telecom customers.”

About Prodapt

Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies. The company has offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, India and Africa. It is part of the business conglomerate The Jhaver Group.

This is Prodapt’s second acquisition of the year following its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic in August.