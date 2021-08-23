Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic For Hi-Tech Services Push

Global MSP Prodapt has acquired Innovative Logic, a Silicon Valley-based hi-tech services company, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition allows Prodapt to tap into the growing hi-tech services market being spurred on by the growth of 5G, IoT and AR/VR, the company said. Innovative Logic works with several leading operators within the “connected economy,” according to Prodapt.

Innovative Logic’s systems design capabilities in silicon (SoC, ASIC, FPGA) and software (embedded, firmware, IoT) complements Prodapt’s vision of connectedness, according to the company. The expanded capability will help Prodapt provide services from devices to the cloud, the company said.

Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic: Scale And Deliver

Vedant Jhaver, chairman and CEO, Prodapt, commented:

“Innovative Logic has built an impressive business with a marquee customer base and we’re excited to welcome them to the Prodapt family. Our combined expertise in the hi-tech services will help to strengthen our capability and relationships with some of the leading creators of the hyper-connected world.”

Dinesh Tyagi, president and CEO, Innovative Logic, added:

“Joining Prodapt is a great cultural fit for the Innovative Logic team, given our shared belief to enable, integrate and build solutions using next-gen technologies. We can now scale and deliver a more powerful proposition to customers spanning across consulting, embedded systems design to operations and digital business outcome-driven solutions.”

About Prodapt

Prodapt’s sole focus is on the connectedness vertical. The company’s customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies.

Prodapt builds, integrates and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations.

The company has offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, India and Africa. It is part of the business conglomerate The Jhaver Group.