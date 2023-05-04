Procurement IT Formed Through Merger Of Four Technology Advisors

A new data-driven IT procurement and management company, Procure IT, was formed through the merger of four technology advisory firms.

There’s a new IT procurement and management company on the block.

The new data-driven company, Procure IT, was formed through the merger of four technology advisory firms. The deal was overseen by executives Randy Jeter, Andrew Laughter, William Hiatt and Dylan Bouterse, the four men behind the successful launch of RapidScale and its sale to Cox Business in 2018.

Procurement IT Forms Through Merger

The four companies involved in the merger were:

Premiere Worldwide is an Irvine, California, technology advisory company founded in 2004 by Rick Hand and acquired by in 2011.

Krewe Advisory Group is a Longwood, Florida, based team of enterprise technology advisors headed by Laughter and Bouterse to help businesses navigate strategic initiatives and align technology with business outcomes.

Mercury Communication Services is a Dallas-based cloud and on-premises communications solutions provider with more than 43 years of experience delivering technology to more than 2,000 companies. Mercury brings proven processes in design, implementation and support of thousands of projects nationally.

Premier Technology Advisors is a Rockville, Maryland, executive technology consulting firm with an eight-year track record of delivering converged solutions, consulting and managed services to more than 400 businesses.

The newly formed company will provide a platform for IT sourcing and spend, performance, and risk management, the executives said. The newly formed company says it has more than 350 IT suppliers to service more than 3,000 businesses nationwide.

Premier Technology’s CEO Jordan Solender, a former Dell and Apple employee, joins Jeter, Laughter, Hiatt and Bourtese as a managing partner for Procure IT. The executive leadership team has more than 90 years of combined experience leading technology companies through growth and exit.

The company’s strategic approach moving forward will include acquisitions of MSPs, VARs, agents, and ISVs, it said in a prepared statement.

Procurement IT Forms: Additional Insights

Randy Jeter, Procure IT managing partner and former RapidScale CEO, commented:

“We believe the market demands more than another – albeit bigger – technology consulting firm. Procure IT’s mission is to become an IT procurement and management company powered by a data-driven platform for predictive IT purchasing, cost control, performance and risk management.”

Jordan Solender, CEO, Premier Technology Advisors, said: