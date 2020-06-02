ProArch Acquires Microsoft Partner iV4

ProArch has acquired fellow global cloud consulting and engineering firm and Microsoft Gold Partner iV4 for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal number 233 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

ProArch of Atlanta, Georgia, offers cloud consulting, data platform, data science and product engineering services to more than 200 customers worldwide. The company has 215 employees, and additional offices in London, India, and Singapore.

ProArch started shopping around in 2019, looking to acquire a company to fill some gaps in its own business.

The M&A search led to Rochester, New York — home of iV4. The acquired business leans into the managed services, networking, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity realms. iV4 has 60 employees and additional offices in Buffalo and Syracuse, New York. The acquired business will be branded as “iV4, a Proarch Company.”

ProArch Acquires Iv4: Executive Roles and Perspectives

ProArch CEO Santosh Kaveti continues to lead the business. iV4 CEO Michael Spoont transitions to president of the combined companies.

In a prepared statement about the deal Kaveti said:

“Joining forces with iV4, for us, is all about growth and opportunities. Expanded client base and enhanced competitive advantage deliver greater job security and growth opportunities for all of us. As we experience accelerated growth through new client acquisition, the inevitable outcome will be new roles and promotion opportunities for our people. That today is arguably more important than ever before.”

Added Spoont:

“This big step is about growth and the next generation of iV4. By joining together with ProArch, we’ll form a powerful force in cloud consulting, cybersecurity, data science and product engineering. The blending of capabilities will complement one another and allow us to compete on a higher, more scalable level moving forward. We will now have a comprehensive solution stack service offering, fully enabled to design, execute and support cloud-first, data-driven business transformation for our clients.”

Microsoft Partner M&A

M&A activity among Microsoft partners remains steady. Example deals so far in 2020 include: