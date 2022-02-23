The acquisition of Enhops expands ProArch's software and quality assurance expertise and further augments its product engineering practice.

Digital transformation, modernization and managed services provider ProArch has acquired Enhops, a software testing and quality assurance company headquartered in Plano, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 202 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

ProArch Acquires Software Testing and QA Firm Enhops

Established in 2015, Enhops is a software testing services organization that provides services in test assessment, test center of excellence, process establishment and functional and non-functional testing, according to a statement from ProArch.

ProArch is a global technology services firm with a strategic focus on delivering transformative value, the company said. The firm specializes in IT and cloud modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital product development. Enhops’ core proficiencies lie in digital product quality with offerings in quality assurance, quality engineering and quality advisory services, with a client base of mostly large enterprise customers.

The acquisition enables ProArch to expand its software and quality assurance expertise and further augment its product engineering practice. Enhops’ 120 employees will join the ProArch team to deepen its competency in quality assurance, according to the company.

ProArch Acquires Enhops: A Natural Fit

ProArch’s CEO Santosh Kaveti commented on the news: