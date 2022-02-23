ProArch Acquires Software Testing and QA Firm Enhops
Digital transformation, modernization and managed services provider ProArch has acquired Enhops, a software testing and quality assurance company headquartered in Plano, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Established in 2015, Enhops is a software testing services organization that provides services in test assessment, test center of excellence, process establishment and functional and non-functional testing, according to a statement from ProArch.
ProArch is a global technology services firm with a strategic focus on delivering transformative value, the company said. The firm specializes in IT and cloud modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital product development. Enhops’ core proficiencies lie in digital product quality with offerings in quality assurance, quality engineering and quality advisory services, with a client base of mostly large enterprise customers.
ProArch Acquires Enhops: A Natural Fit
“ProArch and Enhops have complementary offerings, making the union a natural fit. Our combined resources, especially in the areas of product engineering and data, will significantly enhance our ability to provide superior digital modernization services for our clients.”
