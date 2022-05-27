Private Equity Firm Invests in Microsoft Government Security Partner Summit 7

Private equity firm WestView Capital Partners has invested in Summit 7 Systems, a Microsoft partner and security and compliance solution provider for the defense industrial base (DIB). Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Summit 7: Microsoft Partner Business Background

Summit 7, based in Huntsville, Alabama, has 107 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company provides cybersecurity and compliance solutions based on Microsoft’s cloud solutions and security suite. Customers span the aerospace and defense industry and corporate enterprises.

Summit 7’s Microsoft Cloud solutions help customers meet compliance standards including CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data, the company said. Summit 7 holds 14 Microsoft Gold competencies, six Advanced Specializations and in 2020 was selected by Microsoft as their U.S. Partner of the Year in Security and Compliance.

Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards and the current management team continue to lead the business.Rick Williams, managing partner at WestView, and Brett Rocheleau, vice president at WestView, will join Summit 7’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, WestView Capital Partners of Boston, Massachusetts, focuses on middle-market growth companies. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 million and $25 million. Key areas of expertise include software and IT services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, consumer and industrial sectors, according to WestView. The firm manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds.

Edwards commented on the news:

“We are excited to partner with WestView for this next step in our company’s journey. We can now execute our plans to add new solutions and offerings to our portfolio, as we continue to focus on securing and serving the DIB. With WestView’s investment, it is a signal to our employees, to our Clients, and to Microsoft that Summit 7 has built a strong, successful organization that is strongly positioned for the future.”

Williams noted:

“As one of the leading Microsoft AOS-G Partners, Summit 7 has achieved impressive growth and is at the forefront of cybersecurity and compliance for the DIB. Scott and [co-founder] Ben [Curry] have assembled an experienced, impressive team and we are thrilled to partner with them on the next phase of growth.

WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP. Summit 7 was represented by BDO Capital Advisors and Holland & Knight LLP.

Government Solution Provider M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong. Indeed, numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic investors have jumped into the market.

