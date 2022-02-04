Private Equity Merges DecisionOne Into Soroc Technology

CenterGate Capital has acquired DecisionOne IT and merged the infrastructure services business into portfolio company Soroc Technology.

PE Firm CenterGate Capital Merges DecisionOne Into Soroc Technology

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, DecisionOne is an independent IT infrastructure service provider founded in 1958 that offers full-cycle technology infrastructure management, including field services, remote managed services and IT asset management in the retail, healthcare, transportation, financial services and government industries, according to CenterGate Capital.

Pat Croce, president of DecisionOne, commented on the news:

“We are very excited to partner with Soroc and believe that this will benefit all stakeholders. We are excited about the prospects of growing together. Soroc’s robust capabilities across the IT infrastructure life cycle and in Canada will bolster our portfolio of IT services, increasing our ability to deliver world-class services with an exceptional client experience to existing and prospective clients.”

CenterGate Capital Acquires Soroc Technology

CenterGate acquired Soroc in December 2020, as ChannelE2E reported. The company was founded in 1981 in Woodbridge, Ontario and works with blue-chip customers in the financial services, technology and retail industries across North America. Its offerings include IT services, including on-site and help desk support, procurement and deployment, professional services, recruiting and business continuity and disaster recovery services.