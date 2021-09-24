Private Equity Invests In AWS Cloud DevOps Consultancy DinoCloud

Private equity firm Eximer Capital has invested in DinoCloud, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner focused on cloud and DevOps consulting. Eximer did not indicate whether the investment involved a majority or minority stake in the consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DinoCloud, founded in 2016, is the first Latin America company to achieve the AWS Financial Services competency and the AWS Well-Architected program, the 50-person cloud consulting firm asserts. Next up, DinoCloud is striving to achieve AWS Premier status, according to CEO Franco Salonia.

DinoCloud Business Focus, Technology Partnerships

DinoCloud is based in Córdoba, Argentina and has an office is Miami, Florida. The company helps large logistics, banking, and credit card firms to accelerate their cloud digital transformations, DinoCloud indicated.

Additional DinoCloud areas of expertise include cloud engineering, DevOps services, product engineering, Kubernetes consulting and Terraform consulting, the company indicates on its website.

Key DinoCloud partners, beyond AWS, include Logz.io for log analytics, distributor Tech Data (now part of TD Synnex), plus relationships with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Taller Technologies and CDA Soluciones Confiables, according to the company’s website.

Eximer Capital Invests In DinoCloud: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the investment, Ketul Patel, associate at Eximer Capital, said:

“We’re excited to partner with the DinoCloud team as they continue their growth journey. When we met with the co-founders in Miami earlier this year, we immediately sensed alignment. They’ve shown excellence across the AWS segment during a time when digital transformation is at the forefront, and they’ve successfully positioned themselves as a trusted cloud partner.”

Added Franco Salonia, DinoCloud co-founder and CEO:

“Clients continue to exhibit confidence in us because of our ability to interpret and understand their needs, communicate assertively, and commit ourselves to their business objectives. Our next goal is to achieve AWS Premier status which means to gain a privileged position among a select group of companies in the world. We know the great responsibility that this represents, and as we prepare to hyper scale, the partnership with Eximer Capital will support our rapid growth and highlight the great potential of our talent while leveraging Eximer’s robust market knowledge.”

Eximer Capital is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on the IT services sector. ChannelE2E is checking to see if Eximer has made additional investments in the IT services market. We will update this article if/when we have additional information to share.