Private Equity Firm Seaport Capital Acquires CyberlinkASP

New York-based private equity firm Seaport Capital has acquired CyberlinkASP from Staple Street Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Seaport Capital Acquires CyberlinkASP

Seaport Capital, founded in 1997, is based in New York City. The firm has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn.

CyberlinkASP, founded in 1999, is based in Dallas, Texas. The company has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn. CyberlinkASP’s areas of expertise include Integrated Applications, Hosted Virtual Desktops, Network Security, Backup, Storage & Recovery, and IT Infrastructure.

Cyberlink provides IT management services to SMB and enterprise customers. Seaport Capital funded the investment through Seaport Capital Partners VI, a $240 million private equity fund. Cyberlink will be Seaport’s sixth investment in the fund.

Cyberlink’s Desktop-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) platform supports an integrated, secure, and compliant remote IT environment suitable for enterprises across end markets, including regulated verticals such as healthcare, legal, and financial services.

Seaport Acquires Cyberlink: Additional Commentary

Chris Lantrip, CEO and co-founder, CyberlinkASP, commented:

“After spending the last few months with the Seaport Capital team, we believe they are the right strategic partner for Cyberlink’s next phase of growth. I’m looking forward to executing key initiatives that will allow our business to continue to grow and scale to its full potential. Seaport’s sector experience in tech-enabled services and its approach to partnership give us confidence and enthusiasm as we enter this next chapter.”

Scott McCormack, partner, Seaport Capital, said:

“We’re excited to work with Cyberlink’s experienced management team and grow the business together through multiple avenues. The Company’s consistent focus on customer service has led to long-term customer relationships and strong customer retention. In addition, the Company operates in a highly fragmented market that offers acquisition opportunities, aligning well with Seaport’s investment strategy.”

The Bank Street Group LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cyberlink in the transaction.