Private Equity Firm Merges Four MSPs, Forms Integris

Four MSPs (Domain Technology Partners, Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros), backed by private equity firm Frontenac, have merged to form Integris, a national managed IT services provider focused on small and mid-market businesses. Financial terms of the business combination were not disclosed.

Integris MSP Business Focus

The resulting Integris business offers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and network services. Key office locations include New Jersey, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, and Texas.

Key executives to know include:

Rashaad Bajwa, CEO, was previously CEO of Domain.

Hamish Davidson, managing director for Georgia location, was formerly CEO of ProviDyn.

John Marinac, CTO, was formerly CEO of Compudyne.

Bill McCharen, managing director for the Austin, Texas, location, was previously CEO of MyITpros.

Joseph O’Hara, CFO.

Jason Erickson, CSO.

New board members include ConnectWise VP Arlin Sorensen and Marinac.

Four MSPs Merge: Integris Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Marinac said:

“I’m looking forward to bringing together the best practices from each company to build a platform that will provide our clients with deeper integrations, more specialization for their needs and cybersecurity services that are only achievable at scale.

Added McCharen:

“I believe we are bringing together some of the best MSP’s across the country, and this will open up expansive opportunities for advancement and specialization to all of our people. It’s truly a win-win situation.”

Noted Bajwa:

“This is the next step towards our vision of assembling the best MSPs, those with the best staff and the best clients, into a premium National MSP platform. The best clients appreciate the need for premium white glove IT services and this partnership allows us to assemble a nationwide army of best-in-class talent to secure, service and optimize their technology.”

Concluded Sorensen:

“I’m excited to join the board at Integris. I’ve been able to watch all four of these companies on their journey to this point and am looking forward to continuing to play a part in helping them reach their definition of success from a new and unique perspective as part of their Board of Directors.”

Private equity backer Frontenac focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries.