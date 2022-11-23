Private Equity Firm Cube Acquires Firstcolo Data Centers

Private equity firm Cube Infrastructure Managers has acquired Firstcolo, a provider of co-location data center and managed IT services. The sellers were private equity firm EMERAM Capital Partners and diva-e Excellence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Private Equity Firm Acquires European Data Centers

FirstColo owns two data centers in Frankfurt, Germany. Both of the data centers are powered entirely by green electricity, according to the company. Founded in 2007, FirstColo acquired Accelerate IT in 2017.

FirstColo’s co-founders — Jerome Evans and Nicolaj Kamensek – continue to lead the business and also remain shareholders in the company — though their percentage ownership stakes were not disclosed.

Cube Infrastructure Managers, founded in 2007, is an independent mid-market infrastructure investor. Key areas of investment include telecom, district heating, mobility and EV charging. Cube has raised Euro 4.0 billion and made 30 investments across Europe since the company’s inception.

Data Center M&A; Additional Deals

Amid the rise of hyper scale cloud service providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform), M&A activity in the data center market remains steady.