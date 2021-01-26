Private-Equity Backed Ivanti to Acquire Cherwell to Enable End‑to‑End Service Management

Ivanti has signed a definitive agreement to acquire enterprise service management solutions software firm Cherwell Software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices worldwide. Private equity firm TA Associates made significant investments in Ivanti last year, as the IT management and cybersecurity software provider has pushed hard into bot software and other IT service desk automation capabilities, as ChannelE2E reported.

Ivanti Acquires Fellow ESM Software Company Cherwell

Ivanti said in a prepared statement it is acquiring Cherwell to expand the reach of its Neurons hyperautomation platform, which provides end-to-end service and asset management from IT to lines of business, and from endpoint to edge, according to the statement.

Cherwell is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has a presence in Swindon, UK. The company’s enterprise service management platform offers customizable service management, automation and reporting across the enterprise, according to the statement.

Ivanti will continue to maintain and invest in both Cherwell and its eponymous Ivanti service management platforms while working to converge the best aspects of each, according to the statement. The combined company will continue to be led by Ivanti chairman and CEO Jim Schaper.

Ivanti Acquires Cherwell: Executive Commentary

“The combination of Cherwell and Ivanti accelerates our innovation at the intersection of unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management,” said Ivanti’s CEO Schaper. “The blend of our two companies, with strong and complementary product capabilities, will further unlock the potential of our hyper-automation platform to service all IT assets and endpoints in the everywhere enterprise. Together, we will build a deeper and more vertically oriented enterprise service management solution. And Neurons, our AI-powered engine that will ultimately be the center of this transformation, moves us from a point-level solution to a truly integrated platform for our users.”

“We are excited to join Ivanti and help our customers achieve better business outcomes, innovate faster, and digitally transform their businesses with a unified IT management solution,” said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer, Cherwell. “As it relates to the future of work, Ivanti shares our belief that secure, automated workflows can dramatically change and improve the daily lives of employees while also driving trusted business outcomes. We look forward to continuing to innovate to address the growing market demand for the future of work, giving our customers the critical tools they need to tackle IT challenges associated with the new normal.”