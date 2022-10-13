MSP M&A: Private Equity Firm Acquires Digital Space

Graphite Capital has acquired IT managed services provider Digital Space. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Graphite Capital Acquires Digital Space

Graphite Capital, founded in 1981, is based in London, England. The company has 34 employees listed on LinkedIn. Graphite’s areas of expertise include venture capital, private equity, strong partnerships with management teams, investing for growth, digital operations, e-commerce operations, digital strategies, social media strategies, IT strategies, strategic planning, financial growth, investors, blue-chip investors, building partnerships, adding value and realising investments.

Digital Space is based in Newark, Nottinghamshire, England. The company has 242 employees listed on LinkedIn. Digital Space’s areas of expertise include integrated connectivity, security and hybrid cloud managed services, data centers, core network and network operations centers.

The acquisition will further Digital Space’s expansion and organic growth momentum, the company said.

Graphite Capital Acquires Digital Space: Executive Insight

Neil Muller, CEO of Digital Space, commented on the news:

“Graphite’s expertise in the IT managed services market will prove invaluable as we strengthen and expand our core services. We see exciting opportunities for further acquisitions and consolidation in the market. We are also looking to develop targeted sector-specific propositions and to build on our partner relationships.”

Humphrey Baker, senior partner, Graphite, added: