PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Continues Technology Consulting Acquisitions

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) remains in acquisition mode — especially in the area of supply chain management. The latest PwC deals include acquiring ID-Consult/METUS and eilersconsulting. The deals will strengthen PwC’s product, portfolio optimization and supply chain consulting practice, the buyer said.

These are M&A deals number 473 and 474 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

The ID-Consult/METUS deal focuses on product and portfolio optimization consulting services, based on the proprietary METUS software platform. The second, involving eilersconsulting, involves process optimization consulting services in the areas of production logistics, warehouse logistics and supply chain management