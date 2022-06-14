Presidio Acquires Audiovisual Systems Integrator ROVE

ROVE, founded in 2016, has 52 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers IT solutions that address cybersecurity, enterprise collaboration, and data center services. ROVE also has deep expertise in logistics as well as integrated A/V (audiovisual) solutions.

Presidio, based in New York, has more than 3,500 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company has evolved from a midmarket IT solutions provider and MSP into a global digital services and solutions provider.

Presidio and ROVE share similar technology partnerships with such firms as Cisco Systems, Dell and VMware, among many others. On the A/V front, ROVE’s partners include APC, AppSpace, Biamp, Crestron, Christie, Legrand, NEC, Poly, Realwear, Samsung and Shure, according to the ROVE website.

Presidio’s evolution has involved organic growth coupled with multiple acquisitions. Example deals include acquiring:

Arkphire Group for Europe and Asia expansion.

Coda Global, a cloud migration, application development, DevOps, big data enablement, and machine learning solutions provider.

Presidio Buys ROVE: Executives Explain IT Solutions Provider M&A Deal

In a prepared statement about the ROVE acquisition, Presidio President and CEO Dave Hart said:

“ROVE has a well-earned reputation for excellence driven by a phenomenal team of engineering and sales professionals, and offerings that closely align with Presidio’s across areas including enterprise networking, cloud solutions, collaboration, cybersecurity and datacenter. We’re excited to combine forces to better help organizations in the Southeast with their digital transformation.”