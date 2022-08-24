M&A deal creates one of North America’s largest Atlassian partners for DevOps consulting and IT service management (ITSM) expertise.

Praecipio Consulting has acquired Coyote Creek, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 750 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Praecipio Consulting Acquires Atlassian Partner Coyote Creek

Praecipio Consulting, founded in 2006, is based in Austin, Texas. The company has 88 employees listed on LinkedIn. Praecipio’s areas of expertise include Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian JIRA, Atlassian Bamboo, Atlassian Fisheye, Atlassian Crucible, Atlassian Bitbucket, ITIL best practices, business process improvement, Technical Assessment, Managed Services & Hosting, and Atlassian Training.

Coyote Creek, founded in 2014, is based in San Jose, California. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. Coyote Creek’s areas of expertise include Atlassian, big data, SDN, software and networking.

The acquisition of Coyote Creek will make Praecipio one of the largest North American Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners, the companies said.

The acquisition will bolster Praecipio’s ability to help customers leverage Atlassian solutions to drive their digital transformation projects, the companies said. The acquisition of Coyote Creek is part of Praecipio’s long-term strategy to deepen its expertise across agile, DevOps, and enterprise service management practices and ecosystem of tools, including Atlassian.

Previously in 2022, Praecipio acquired 6kites, a software development and Atlassian Solution Partner located in Boulder, Colorado.

Praecipio Acquires Coyote Creek: Executive Insights

Michael Rapp, Praecipio CEO, commented on the news:

“We live in a world where change is constant and where technology is tightly woven into every element of business. To make the pivots necessary to achieve economic resilience, organizations need to find innovative, low-cost ways to connect their process, people, and technology. Bringing our two organizations together accelerates our ability to meet customers where they are, leverage the Atlassian Platform to serve them end-to-end, and help them to reimagine their way of working.”

Michael Faster, Coyote Creek’s founder and president, added: