Praecipio Consulting Acquires Atlassian Partner 6kites

IT services and business process management consulting firm Praecipio Consulting has acquired 6kites, an Atlassian partner and custom software development firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Praecipio Consulting Acquires 6kites

Praecipio Consulting is a business process and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. The firm specializes in process frameworks including Agile, IT service management (ITSM), DevOps and enterprise service management. Praecipio Consulting has been an Atlassian partner since 2008 and is currently a Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, according to the company.

6kites is also an Atlassian partner specializing in the aerospace and electric vehicle (EV) industries. The company was founded in and is based in Boulder, Colorado. With the addition of 6kites, Praecipio Consulting will be able to build on its leadership in the Atlassian space and deliver greater business value to its existing customers in gaming, biotech, retail and more, as well as expanding to new industries, according to a statement from Praecipio.

Leadership Commentary

Praecipio Consulting CEO Michael Rapp commented on the news:

“This is an exciting day for Praecipio Consulting. We become stronger with 6kites coming on board. Our combined emphasis on people, culture, brand and alliances across the Atlassian ecosystem gives us the opportunity to make an even greater impact for more customers.”

Herb Morreale, founder of 6kites, added: