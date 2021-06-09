PPP Loan Alternatives for Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration‘s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) stopped accepting new applications in May 2021. If you’re a small business owner seeking PPP loan alternatives for your business or for your clientele in specific vertical markets, here are some potential SBA options:

Recent Updates…

1. SBA EIDL: The SBA’s Targeted EIDL Advance cash grand program will soon be open to all eligible businesses. EIDL is short for Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Source: Silicon Valley Business Journal, June 8, 20221.

Four Programs to Know

1. COVID-19 EIDL: This loan provides economic relief to small businesses and non-profit organizations currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. EIDL is short for Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

2. Restaurant Revitalization Fund: This program provides assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other food service businesses impacted by COVID-19. MSPs and IT service providers that support restaurants should keep in mind that the fund covers day-to-day restaurant expenses — including things like marketing, accounting, equipment, licensing, and fees — though this only includes costs associated with regular activities, ParTech notes.

3. Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG): The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.