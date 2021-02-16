Winter Storms Pressure U.S. Electric Grid; Texas Power Outages Continue

Extreme winter weather, snow and ice storms have knocked out power to roughly 5 million U.S. customers — including 4.1 million electric power outages in Texas, according to PowerOutage.US. Other states facing major power outages include Oregon, Kentucky, Luisiana and West Virginia.

In addition to pressuring day-to-day business, the extreme weather and associated power outages have pressured the proper storage of COVID-19 vaccines, Bloomberg Radio reports.