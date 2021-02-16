Winter Storms Pressure U.S. Electric Grid; Texas Power Outages Continue
Extreme winter weather, snow and ice storms have knocked out power to roughly 5 million U.S. customers — including 4.1 million electric power outages in Texas, according to PowerOutage.US. Other states facing major power outages include Oregon, Kentucky, Luisiana and West Virginia.
In addition to pressuring day-to-day business, the extreme weather and associated power outages have pressured the proper storage of COVID-19 vaccines, Bloomberg Radio reports.
The power grid situation is particularly serious in Texas — where major technology and energy sectors such as Austin, Dallas and Houston have been facing highly unusual sub-freezing weather conditions.
Extreme weather conditions across Texas caused many power generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers — or roughly 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
Texas Power Outages: The Forecast
Meanwhile The Dallas Morning News reports:
- While temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday, the weather across the central U.S. will remain bitingly cold this week. Dallas will reach a high of 29 by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. But by late Thursday, readings will drop back into the teens.
- The cold front caught Texas’s highly decentralized power market especially by surprise. The region’s grid was designed for hot summers, not ice-cold winters, but many households rely on electricity to heat their homes. Utilities haven’t had to carry out rolling blackouts since 2011.
The White House issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas on February 14 response to the severe winter weather throughout the state.
Texas began deploying “maximum resources to local officials” throughout the state to respond to severe winter weather and to restore power to our communities, Governor Greg Abbott said on February 15.
Snow and Ice Storms Trigger Additional U.S. Power Outages
Elsewhere in the United States, the following states also are experiencing heightened power outages, as of 8:00 a.m. on February 16, 2021, according to PowerOutage.US:
- Oregon (220,723 outages): Some Oregonians have gone three days without electricity, after an ice storm knocked out the power to the region, OregonLive reports.
- Kentucky (148,799): At least five people died in weather-related traffic accidents and more than 140,000 Kentucky customers were without power late Monday night after a winter storm packing sleet, rain and snow socked much of Central and Eastern Kentucky, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.
- Louisiana (122,101): More than 10,000 people are without power across Louisiana after icy winter storms moved across the state on Monday, a local CBS news affiliate reports.
- West Virginia (104,747): More than 100,000 West Virginia homes and businesses were in the dark Tuesday morning after a second massive ice storm in less than a week, Metro News reports.
