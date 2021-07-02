Platinum Equity Completes Ingram Micro Acquisition

Platinum Equity‘s acquisition of Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group has been completed, sources close to the distribution giant indicate. An official public announcement is expected within days.

Under Platinum Equity’s private equity ownership, Ingram Micro is expected to maintain a focus on three established pillars. The background: In a November 2020 interview, Executive VP Paul Bay pointed to these three ongoing priorities for Ingram and its partners:

Win together. Transform the IT customer experience across the entire lifecycle. Deliver more solutions and more deeply engage the company’s global partner communities.

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the distribution market remains strong. Among the other deals to note: Synnex and Tech Data are merging in a technology distribution deal valued at $7.2 billion, as announced in March 2021. Synnex shareholders approved the Tech Data deal in June 2021, and the business combination is expected to be finalized before 2022.