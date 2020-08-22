Speculation: Platinum Equity Acquiring Ingram Micro from HNA Group?

Ingram Micro may be acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity from China's HNA Group for $7 billion, though other bidders may emerge, a report suggests.

Still, an Ingram Micro-Platinum Equity deal may not surface — and other bidders for the U.S.-based technology distributor may surface, the report suggests.

HNA acquired Ingram Micro in 2016 for $6 billion.

Ingram Micro: Buyout Rumors Pop Up Regularly

From time to time, rumors pop up that HNA Group may look to sell Ingram Micro in order to strengthen HNA Group’s own financial footing. Rumored Ingram Micro buyers included RRJ Capital (2019) Apollo Global Management (2018), but those purported M&A deals never materialized.

Meanwhile, Ingram’s CloudBlue software unit has a growing business relationship with SoftBank’s SB C&S distribution company in Japan. Indeed, SB C&S has selected Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue software platform to drive cloud subscriptions and licenses for Microsoft 365, Dropbox and local Japanese ISVs.

Also of note: Ingram Micro in December 2019 announced an updated focus for CEO Alain Monié in the cloud business, and a new global role for Paul Bay. At the time, ChannelE2E wondered if Ingram may try to spin off or introduce Ingram Micro Cloud to Wall Street as a tracking stock.

Amid the occasional buyout rumors, Ingram has maintained a consistent focus on partner support and emphasized that its core IT channel priorities remain unchanged.