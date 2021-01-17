Planview Acquires PPM and PSA Software Companies

Planview, backed by private equity firms TPG Capital and TA Associates, has acquired protect management software providers Clarizen and Changepoint. The deal includes some Professional Services Automation (PSA) software capabilities.

These are M&A deals number 40 and 41 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquisitions are expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2021. At that time, Clarizen and Changepoint teams will join Planview as distinct business units, led by Matt Zilli and Matt Scheuing. Zilli and Scheuing will report into Planview CEO Greg Gilmore.

In a prepared statement about the deals, Planview CEO Greg Gilmore said:

“In today’s environment, enterprises are looking for partners with the vision, expertise, and scale to help them navigate and excel in our all-digital world,. Planview, Clarizen, and Changepoint are all leaders, and together, our customers create an exceptional community of PMOs, PPM, and Professional Services Automation (PSA) practitioners. Collectively, there is no better platform to drive innovation and fuel the transformation of strategy to delivery.”

Added Matt Zilli, CEO of Clarizen:

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with two organizations that share our core belief of putting customers at the heart of everything we do. By bringing together these companies, customers will have access to a portfolio of industry leading solutions from three world-class companies, as well as new innovation as we focus on providing even more value to our customers.”

Matt Scheuing, CEO of Changepoint, concluded:

“In order to achieve meaningful business outcomes, organizations need to be adaptable and nimble while ensuring alignment from strategic planning to delivery. We look forward to working with the Planview and Clarizen teams and believe the combination of exceptional Portfolio and Work Management solutions, practitioners, and experts will enable our customers to continue to succeed in an ever-changing business environment.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. Planview did not disclose expected post-deal headcount.