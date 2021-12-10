PE-Backed The Planet Group Acquires Advisory and Consulting Firm Strive Consulting

Backed by Odyssey Investment Partners, outsourcing and consulting firm The Planet Group announced today that it will acquire Strive Consulting. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Planet Group was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in the U.S. and Europe. It is a group of related global consulting and staffing organizations providing professional services and human capital services to customers in the technology, diversified energy and engineering, accounting and finance, human resources, healthcare and digital marketing industries.

The acquisition of Strive Consulting will expand Planet’s current technology portfolio by adding specialized advisory, consulting and staffing services, according to a statement released by the company.

Founded in 2016, Strive Consulting is also headquartered in Chicago with more than 400 employees in offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas and Minneapolis. The company works across a variety of industries and technology platforms, with practices in data and analytics, technology enablement and management consulting.

The Planet Group Acquires Strive Consulting: Executive Commentary

Tim Simmerly, president of The Planet Group, commented on the news:

“We are very excited to welcome Strive Consulting and their employees to The Planet Group of companies. Both organizations share an entrepreneurial spirited culture and are focused on delivering excellence with world-class consultants and leadership, which makes Strive a perfect fit for Planet. Together, we will be focused on offering end-to-end technology consulting solutions to clients across the globe.”

Brian Ganser, Strive’s CEO, added:

“Since day one, our vision has been to build a phenomenal company that creates opportunities for its people and delivers industry-leading solutions for our clients. We are excited to join The Planet Group and are confident that our expanded capabilities will benefit our clients tremendously while providing more opportunity for our people. I couldn’t be more excited about our future and the opportunity to work with The Planet Group to take Strive to the next level.”

The Planet Group’s Growth and M&A Activity

Strive Consulting is the sixth technology firm that Planet has acquired since 2018. In May 2021, The Planet Group launched Rokster, a consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain and business intelligence. Additionally, Planet formed Planet Technology in January of 2021 which consists of legacy Planet technology staffing divisions and the acquired WinterWyman, I.T. Works Recruitment, Interactive Business Systems and OmniPoint Staffing entities, according to the statement.