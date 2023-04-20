Pivotal Drive Completes Strategic Merger With Nova CPM

Pivotal Drive, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has merged with Nova CPM for an undisclosed amount. Nova CPM is a OneStream Platinum Partner, which will provide added benefits to Pivotal Drive’s existing customers, the company said.

This is technology M&A deal number 106 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Pivotal Drive is based in Bellevue, Washington. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Pivotal specializes in OneStream Application Services.

Nova, founded in 2000, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company also has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nova CPM is an arm of Nova that focuses exclusively on OneStream Implementations.

The merger strengthens Pivotal Drive’s momentum within the OneStream ecosystem, positioning it for further growth and success, while Nova CPM provides depth in finance transformation and C-suite consulting, the companies said.

With the merger, the combined company’s size will double, boasting employees in every time zone in the continental U.S., as well as Mexico and Canada.

The Nova CPM transaction continues to build on Century Park’s experience in the technology services sector and marks the first acquisition for Pivotal Drive, the firm pointed out.

Pivotal Drive-Nova CPM: A “Strategic” Merger

Tony Trevino, partner, Century Park, commented:

“We’re excited to have Pivotal Drive join forces with the Nova CPM team as we continue to scale our delivery capabilities around OneStream applications for our enterprise customer base. We eagerly look forward to the exceptional outcomes that we believe can be accomplished through the combined efforts of Nova CPM and Pivotal Drive.”

Laurie Bumba, founder and CEO, Nova CPM, said:

“Our OneStream customers will see immediate value from this merger. Nova has always seen OneStream through the perspective of each of our customers, so we knew growth was imperative. I am thrilled that we will now offer enhanced service and ample resources to our existing and future customers, driving success for all parties.”

Nate Coate, managing partner, Pivotal Drive, added: